Nissan X-Trail to be launched in India tomorrow

Just days after the commencement of the official bookings, Nissan is all set to reveal the prices of the new X-Trail, tomorrow. The flagship Japanese SUV will be up for sale in a single top-spec version across three colours – Diamond Black, Pearl White, and Champagne Silver.

The carmaker has already imported a batch of the SUV and is all set to deliver the car as soon as the prices are announced. Mechanically, the X-Trail is equipped with a 1.5-litre three-cylinder turbo-petrol engine coupled with a CVT gearbox. This motor is assisted by a mild-hybrid tech which helps the motor to generate 161bhp and 300Nm of peak torque.

In terms of features, the X-Trail is decently equipped with an eight-inch infotainment screen, wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, dual-zone climate control, wireless charger, digital instrument panel, 360-degree surround camera, and a panoramic sunroof.

Now, we expect the X-Trail to be priced between Rs. 40 lakh to Rs. 50 lakh (ex-showroom). With this, the SUV will take on rivals like the Jeep Meridian, Skoda Kodiaq, Toyota Fortuner, and the MG Gloster.