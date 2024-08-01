Nissan X-Trail launched in India at Rs. 49.92 lakh

Offered in a single top-spec version

To be imported in batches via the CBU route

Nissan India has finally revealed the prices of its new flagship SUV, the X-Trail, in the country. The three-row SUV can be had in a single variant across three colours – Pearl White, Champagne Silver, and Diamond Black – at an asking price of Rs. 49.92 lakh (ex-showroom).

For the above-mentioned price, the X-Trail bundles in features such as an eight-inch infotainment screen, wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, dual-zone climate control, 12-inch digital instrument cluster, 360-degree surround camera, wireless charger, and a panoramic sunroof. Though offered with essential features, the X-Trail misses out on leather seat upholstery, powered and ventilated front seats, and an ADAS suite, which was expected at this price point.

Mechanically, the Nissan X-Trail is powered by a 1.5-litre three-cylinder turbo-petrol engine coupled with a CVT gearbox and paddle shifters. This motor is tuned to generate 161bhp and 300Nm of peak torque while being aided by a mild-hybrid tech for better performance and economy.

Considering the X-Trail is imported as a CBU, it explains why the prices are on the higher side. Nevertheless, at this price, the Japanese SUV competes against the Toyota Fortuner, MG Gloster, Skoda Kodiaq, Hyundai Tucson, and the Jeep Meridian in the full-size SUV space.