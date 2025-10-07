New Nissan Tekton Official Debut by April 2026

To rival the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos

Based on the brand's CMF-B platform

Nissan India has unveiled the design of its upcoming C-segment SUV, the Tekton. Alongside the global design reveal, the Japanese carmaker has confirmed that the Creta rival will make its market debut in the first quarter of FY2027, between April and June 2026.

Based on the all-new CMF-B platform, the Tekton will share its dimensions and underpinnings with its French cousin, the Renault Duster. Design highlights include an aggressive stance with connected LED DRLs, a wide grille with the Nissan logo at the centre, an upright bonnet with pronounced ridges, squared-off wheel arches, and a rear door-mounted grab handle.

The SUV’s profile is accentuated by its tall silhouette and functional roof rails, while the rear features an extended roof spoiler, connected taillamps with an inverted C-shaped design, and thick body cladding all around.

Once launched, the Nissan Tekton will take on rivals such as the Renault Duster, Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Victorious, and Honda Elevate in the mid-size SUV segment.