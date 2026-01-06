Nissan Tekton to be Unveiled on 4 February

To be launched by the end of this financial year

Sister car to the Renault Duster

It's official! The much-anticipated Nissan Tekton C-SUV will be officially unveiled in India on 4 February. The automaker has already shown design sketches of the SUV, and we expect them to reveal specs, features, and variants at the February event, with prices to be announced by the end of the financial year.

The Tekton, a sister car to the upcoming Renault Duster, is a pretty significant launch for the Japanese automaker, as they are banking a significant part of their future volumes game on this model. It will be joined by a three-row D-SUV in early 2027.

The Tekton is Nissan's answer to the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Honda Elevate, MG Astor, Maruti Victoris, Maruti Grand Vitara, Tata Curvv, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, Toyota Hyryder, and the Tata Sierra. Over the next few years, this will become one of the new volume segments of the Indian market.