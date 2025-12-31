Nissan Tekton SUV Teased ahead of February Debut

New teaser reveals front, side, and rear design highlights

To debut after the launch of the Nissan Gravite MPV

Nissan has released a fresh teaser video of its upcoming mid-size SUV, the Tekton, offering a clearer look at its exterior design, ahead of its official debut. The new model is expected to be showcased in February, following the launch of its MPV sibling, the Gravite.

The teaser reveals a sharp and aggressive front profile, featuring a sculpted bonnet, connected LED DRLs, and a horizontal chrome slat running across the grille. The SUV also gets ‘Tekton’ lettering on the hood, while the front bumper incorporates aluminium brush-finished elements. A noticeable bulge on the ORVMs suggests the presence of a 360-degree camera system.

At the rear, the Tekton sports C-shaped tail lamps connected by an illuminated light bar, with the Nissan logo placed at the centre. The SUV also features‘Tekton’ badging on the tailgate, layered rear bumper, and a protruding roof spoiler. The teaser further reveals a multi-spoke alloy wheel design, adding to its sporty stance.

Mechanically, the Nissan Tekton is expected to be offered with multiple petrol engine options, including a hybrid variant that is likely to arrive in 2027. All powertrains are expected to be available with both manual and automatic transmission options.

Once launched, the Nissan Tekton will compete in the highly contested mid-size SUV segment, taking on rivals such as the Honda Elevate, Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Victoris, Volkswagen Taigun, and the Tata Curvv.