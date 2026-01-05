CarWale
    Nissan Tekton Rendered: Hyundai Creta Rival to Launch Soon

    Haji Chakralwale

    Nissan’s upcoming mid-size SUV, the Tekton, is gearing up for its official debut, and ahead of that, we have fresh renders, giving us a clear idea of what the Creta rival could look like in its production form.

    Nissan Tekton Left Front Three Quarter

    As seen in the renders, the Tekton features a bold and modern design that closely follows Nissan’s latest global styling language. Up front, it gets a wide grille with horizontal slats, full-width LED light bar, slim headlamps, and a sculpted bonnet with prominent creases. The overall stance looks upright and muscular, with proportions comparable to segment leaders like the Creta.

    The side profile appears clean and balanced, with squared-off wheel arches, strong shoulder lines, dual-tone alloy wheels, and roof rails, adding to its SUV character. At the rear, the Tekton sports connected LED tail lamps, chunky bumper, and Tekton lettering across the tailgate, giving it a premium and contemporary look.

    Nissan Tekton Right Rear Three Quarter

    In terms of size and positioning, the Nissan Tekton is expected to sit squarely in the mid-size SUV segment, taking on rivals such as the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, and the Toyota Hyryder. While official dimensions are yet to be revealed, the scale in the renders suggests a footprint similar to its key competitors.

    Details about the interior and features remain under wraps, but the Tekton is likely to offer a tech-heavy cabin with a large touchscreen infotainment system, digital instrument cluster, connected car technology, panoramic sunroof, ADAS, and multiple drive modes to stay competitive in the segment.

    On the powertrain front, Nissan is expected to offer petrol options at launch, with a turbo-petrol engine likely to be on the cards. Transmission choices could include manual and automatic gearboxes, depending on the variant lineup. A strong focus on localisation is also expected to help Nissan price the Tekton aggressively.

    Nissan Tekton Image
    Nissan Tekton
    Rs. 11.00 - 18.00 Lakh
