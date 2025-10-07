Nissan Tekton Design Revealed: All You Need To Know

First premium SUV from Nissan

Sister car to the Renault Duster

The Nissan Tekton is a new premium compact SUV that will be launched in India in Q2 CY2026. This is the first SUV from Nissan and is part of a five-vehicle lineup that the automaker has planned for the subcontinent over the next two years.

Nissan Tekton Design Elements and Features

The automaker revealed new production-ready design elements of the SUV for the first time, including the wheels, face, hidden rear door handles, and elements of the rear end. The automaker has also revealed first glimpses of the dashboard, indicating a black internal colourway with gold accents. Spy shots have revealed that it will get a sunroof with a triple-screen layout for the top-spec model. Some expected features include climate control with rear AC vents, connected car technology, a powered driver’s seat, full LED light package, and a 360-degree camera.

Nissan Tekton Powertrain and Rivals

The Tekton is expected to be offered with a range of petrol engines, including a hybrid iteration, which is expected to arrive in 2027. All powertrain options are expected to be offered with AT and MT options.

This is a very important SUV for Nissan, and will take on the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, MG Astor, Maruti Victoris, Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder, Honda Elevate, Tata Curvv, Volkswagen Taigun, upcoming Renault Duster and the Skoda Kushaq. The automaker has hinted that this will arrive in a more premium position compared to the erstwhile Terrano and the Kicks. The Tekton will also join the upcoming B-MPV and a three-row vehicle as a part of the carmaker’s upcoming product portfolio.

Nissan Tekton Launch Date and Pricing

Slated for a Q2 CY2026 launch, we expect the Tekton to be positioned in the Rs. 11-18 lakh (ex-showroom) range.