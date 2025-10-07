CarWale
    AD

    Nissan Tekton Design Revealed: All You Need To Know

    Authors Image

    Desirazu Venkat

    10,575 Views
    Nissan Tekton Design Revealed: All You Need To Know
    • First premium SUV from Nissan
    • Sister car to the Renault Duster

    The Nissan Tekton is a new premium compact SUV that will be launched in India in Q2 CY2026. This is the first SUV from Nissan and is part of a five-vehicle lineup that the automaker has planned for the subcontinent over the next two years.

    Nissan Tekton Design Elements and Features

    The automaker revealed new production-ready design elements of the SUV for the first time, including the wheels, face, hidden rear door handles, and elements of the rear end. The automaker has also revealed first glimpses of the dashboard, indicating a black internal colourway with gold accents. Spy shots have revealed that it will get a sunroof with a triple-screen layout for the top-spec model. Some expected features include climate control with rear AC vents, connected car technology, a powered driver’s seat, full LED light package, and a 360-degree camera.

    Nissan Tekton Front View

    Nissan Tekton Powertrain and Rivals

    The Tekton is expected to be offered with a range of petrol engines, including a hybrid iteration, which is expected to arrive in 2027. All powertrain options are expected to be offered with AT and MT options.

    This is a very important SUV for Nissan, and will take on the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, MG Astor, Maruti Victoris, Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder, Honda Elevate, Tata Curvv, Volkswagen Taigun, upcoming Renault Duster and the Skoda Kushaq. The automaker has hinted that this will arrive in a more premium position compared to the erstwhile Terrano and the Kicks. The Tekton will also join the upcoming B-MPV and a three-row vehicle as a part of the carmaker’s upcoming product portfolio.

    Interior Front Passenger Air Vent

    Nissan Tekton Launch Date and Pricing

    Slated for a Q2 CY2026 launch, we expect the Tekton to be positioned in the Rs. 11-18 lakh (ex-showroom) range.

    Nissan Tekton Image
    Nissan Tekton
    Rs. 11.00 - 18.00 Lakh
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Follow us on
    Google News
    Follow us on Google News
     Previous 
    Mahindra Bolero Neo: Photo Gallery
     Next 
    New Nissan Tekton Official Debut by April 2026

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Featured Cars

    • SUVs
    • Just Launched
    • Upcoming
    Maruti Suzuki Victoris
    Maruti Victoris
    Rs. 10.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Nexon
    Tata Nexon
    Rs. 7.32 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Bolero
    Mahindra Bolero
    Rs. 7.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    6th Oct
    Hyundai Creta
    Hyundai Creta
    Rs. 10.73 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Thar
    Mahindra Thar
    Rs. 9.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    3rd Oct
    Mahindra XUV 3XO
    Mahindra XUV 3XO
    Rs. 7.28 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Rs. 13.20 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Punch
    Tata Punch
    Rs. 5.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Mahindra Bolero Neo
    Mahindra Bolero Neo
    Rs. 8.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    6th Oct
    Mahindra Bolero
    Mahindra Bolero
    Rs. 7.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    6th Oct
    Maserati MCPura
    Maserati MCPura
    Rs. 5.12 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    4th Oct
    Mahindra Thar
    Mahindra Thar
    Rs. 9.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    3rd Oct
    Citroen Aircross X
    Citroen Aircross X
    Rs. 8.29 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    3rd Oct
    Volvo EX30
    Volvo EX30
    Rs. 39.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Victoris
    Maruti Victoris
    Rs. 10.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Vinfast VF 6
    Vinfast VF 6
    Rs. 16.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Skoda Octavia RS
    Launching Soon
    Oct 2025
    Skoda Octavia RS

    Rs. 50.00 - 55.00 LakhEstimated Price

    17th Oct 2025Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Hyundai New Venue
    Hyundai New Venue

    Rs. 7.90 - 14.00 LakhEstimated Price

    4th Nov 2025Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Tata Sierra EV
    Tata Sierra EV

    Rs. 25.00 - 30.00 LakhEstimated Price

    15th Nov 2025Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Tata Safari EV
    Tata Safari EV

    Rs. 26.00 - 30.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Nov 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Maruti Suzuki e Vitara
    Maruti e Vitara

    Rs. 20.00 - 25.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Dec 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Tata Sierra
    Tata Sierra

    Rs. 20.00 - 25.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Dec 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Hyundai New Venue N Line
    Hyundai New Venue N Line

    Rs. 11.29 - 13.23 LakhEstimated Price

    Dec 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Citroen eC3 Facelift
    Citroen eC3 Facelift

    Rs. 11.00 - 14.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Dec 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • nissan-cars
    • other brands
    Nissan Magnite
    Nissan Magnite
    Rs. 5.62 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Nissan X-Trail
    Nissan X-Trail
    Rs. 48.20 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Nissan-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from CarWale
    • Home
    • News
    • Nissan Tekton Design Revealed: All You Need To Know