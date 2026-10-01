Nissan Tekton-based Three-row SUV Begins Testing in India

Will have a distinct taillight design

Expected to launch next year

Nissan India has commenced public road tests of its new seven-seat SUV that will be based on the recently launched Tekton SUV. Spy images shared on the web reveal a single test mule wrapped in heavy camouflage.

Expected to launch in 2027, the Tekton-based three-row SUV will feature a larger rear overhang to accommodate the additional row of seats. Elsewhere, we can see the same LED DRL and headlamp design as the Tekton, while the taillights get not just refreshed elements but a whole new cluster, along with what could be a segmented LED light bar on the tailgate. Further, the number plate recess, when compared to the Tekton, will move down to the bumper. Also up for offer will be a fresh set of alloy wheels.

Inside, the new seven-seat SUV from Nissan is likely to borrow features from its five-seat sibling, some of which include a panoramic sunroof, ventilated and powered front seats, 360-degree camera, Level 2 ADAS, dual 10-inch screens, automatic climate control, and a new three-spoke steering wheel.

Under the hood, the Nissan Tekton-based three-row SUV could be powered by the same 1.0-litre and 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engines paired with manual and automatic transmissions. A hybrid version has already been ruled out for the Tekton, so this powertrain certainly won’t make it to the seven-seat iteration. Nissan could offer this model with six- and seven-seat layouts, although this is yet to be confirmed.

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