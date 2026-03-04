Nissan Tekton Base Variant Spotted Testing?

Steel wheels and a lack of roof rails hint at a lower variant

Expected to be revealed soon

Nissan continues testing its new mid-size SUV, the Tekton, in India, ahead of its unveiling, expected to take place in the near future. The model was scheduled to be showcased in its production-ready form on 4 February, but it was later postponed without any further clarity.

While we await official details from Nissan, the Japanese automaker was spotted testing what seems to be a base variant of its Creta and Victoris rival. The key giveaways of a base variant here include the test unit running on steel wheels and the lack of roof rails, both features that often hint at a lower variant of a car.

A few other visible elements from the Tekton test mule include new LED tail lights, integrated spoiler with a high-mounted stop lamp, C-pillar-mounted rear door handles, and a chunky rear bumper. Nissan’s mid-size SUV will sport a completely new top hat when compared to the new-gen Duster, while most of the feature set is expected to be carried over from this French sibling.

Although unconfirmed, it is likely that the Nissan Tekton, a Tata Sierra rival, will also be powered by the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol, 1.3-litre turbo-petrol, and 1.8-litre turbo-petrol hybrid powertrains that will arrive with the 2026 Duster. This will be the second launch from Nissan this year, following the Gravite sub-four-metre MPV. Set to follow later will be a three-row SUV based on the Tekton, which will rival the Hyundai Alcazar, Kia Carens, Tata Safari, Mahindra Scorpio N, and the MG Hector Plus.

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