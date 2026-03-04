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    Nissan Tekton Base Variant Spotted Testing?

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    Aditya Nadkarni

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    Nissan Tekton Base Variant Spotted Testing?
    • Steel wheels and a lack of roof rails hint at a lower variant
    • Expected to be revealed soon

    Nissan continues testing its new mid-size SUV, the Tekton, in India, ahead of its unveiling, expected to take place in the near future. The model was scheduled to be showcased in its production-ready form on 4 February, but it was later postponed without any further clarity.

    Nissan Tekton Right Rear Three Quarter

    While we await official details from Nissan, the Japanese automaker was spotted testing what seems to be a base variant of its Creta and Victoris rival. The key giveaways of a base variant here include the test unit running on steel wheels and the lack of roof rails, both features that often hint at a lower variant of a car.

    Nissan Tekton Rear View

    A few other visible elements from the Tekton test mule include new LED tail lights, integrated spoiler with a high-mounted stop lamp, C-pillar-mounted rear door handles, and a chunky rear bumper. Nissan’s mid-size SUV will sport a completely new top hat when compared to the new-gen Duster, while most of the feature set is expected to be carried over from this French sibling.

    Nissan Tekton Rear View

    Although unconfirmed, it is likely that the Nissan Tekton, a Tata Sierra rival, will also be powered by the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol, 1.3-litre turbo-petrol, and 1.8-litre turbo-petrol hybrid powertrains that will arrive with the 2026 Duster. This will be the second launch from Nissan this year, following the Gravite sub-four-metre MPV. Set to follow later will be a three-row SUV based on the Tekton, which will rival the Hyundai Alcazar, Kia Carens, Tata Safari, Mahindra Scorpio N, and the MG Hector Plus.

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