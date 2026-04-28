Nissan Revives Terrano Nameplate With Rugged PHEV SUV Concept

Will be a plug-in hybrid, off-road-focused SUV Production-spec version likely in the next couple of years



Nissan has revived the Terrano nameplate, but not in the way most would expect. Revealed at the 2026 Beijing Auto Show, the new Nissan Terrano returns as a plug-in hybrid SUV concept with a far more rugged and lifestyle-focused identity than before.

Unlike the Terrano once sold in India, which was essentially a rebadged Renault Duster, this new concept takes a completely different approach. It features a boxy silhouette, upright stance, pronounced wheel arches, chunky body cladding, skid plates, roof-mounted accessories, and a rear-mounted spare wheel, all of which give it a more serious off-road appearance than the urban SUV it replaces.

While Nissan has not disclosed detailed technical specifications, it has confirmed that the Terrano concept uses a plug-in hybrid powertrain. Although output figures, battery size, and electric-only range remain under wraps, the PHEV setup underlines Nissan’s intention to blend electrification with long-distance touring and lifestyle-oriented usability.

More importantly, the Terrano PHEV offers a clearer look at Nissan’s future SUV direction. Beyond serving as a design exercise, the concept previews the brand’s broader push towards electrified utility vehicles with stronger lifestyle appeal, especially in markets where demand for rugged SUVs continues to grow.

Although the Terrano PHEV has been revealed for China, the revival of the nameplate makes it particularly noteworthy for markets like India, where the Terrano badge still carries familiarity. Whether Nissan brings back the Terrano in production-ready form remains to be seen, but this concept signals that the name may be headed in a very different direction than before.