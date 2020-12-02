Nissan Magnite variants to roll on Ceat tyres

- Ceat is the preferred original equipment fitment partner for the dashing new Nissan Magnite

- The SecuraDrive range of tyres has been chosen for all versions of the Magnite

Ceat Tyres has announced its association with Nissan for its newly launched SUV Magnite. The popular tyre manufacturer will be supplying the SecuraDrive range of tyres for all models of the Nissan Magnite.

The SecuraDrive tyres have an asymmetrical tread pattern along with solid outer blocks which not only ensure precise vehicle control but also help in lowering tyre noise. Moreover, the advanced silica polymer compound used in the construction provides low rolling resistance.

As per Ceat, the SecuraDrive tyres have been specially designed for the premium sedan segment and compact SUVs like the Nissan Magnite, the performance of which, has been validated by Nissan Japan.

Amit Tolani, Chief Marketing Officer, Ceat Tyres, said, “The compact SUV market is set to grow exponentially in India in the coming years and with SecuraDrive range, Ceat has the best-in-class product offering for this segment. We are elated to announce our association with Nissan’s new SUV Magnite as the OE fitment partner.”