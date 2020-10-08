CarWale
    • Nissan Magnite spied sans camouflage

    Authors Image

    Desirazu Venkat

    397 Views
    -Sub four-metre compact SUV to rival Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Maruti Brezza, Tata Nexon and Honda WR-V

    -Will share underpinnings and features with Renault Kiger

    The Nissan Magnite has been spied without camouflage for the first time. It’s Nissan’s first built for India product and is a sub four-metre SUV. The spy image showcases the rear of the car revealing the rectangular wrap around tail lamps, chunky boot door and a contrast coloured bumper. Also noticeable is the word Magnite splashed across the boot door. This image also reveals the design of the alloy wheels of what is expected to be a top-spec model. The design is a swirl pattern with a diamond cut pattern and black inserts. 

    The Magnite SUV was showcased in concept form earlier this year and will share much of its underpinnings with the likes of the Renault Kiger (also a sub four-metre SUV). It is expected to be launched in India early next year and will rival the likes of the Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Maruti Brezza, Tata Nexon and Honda WR-V.   

    Source:Team-BHP

