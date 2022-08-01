CarWale
    Nissan Magnite Red Edition — Top 6 exterior highlights

    Ninad Ambre

    Now sporting a refreshed look, the 2022 Nissan Magnite is being offered in a special edition named the Red Edition. We here take a look at the top six highlights of this new edition.

    1. Exclusive body colours

    The Nissan Magnite Red Edition is only offered in two body colours — onyx black and storm white.

    Nissan Magnite Left Front Three Quarter

    2. Red accent on the fascia

    As the name suggests, the compact SUV gets red accents on the front bumper and the grille.

    3. Trunk door garnish

    The prospective Magnite Red Edition buyers will also be offered a chrome garnish on the tailgate of this SUV.

    Nissan Magnite Left Side View

    4. Body graphics

    This special edition also benefits from unique body decals that can be seen extending from the C-pillar along the sides of the car.

    5. Tweaked side cladding 

    To add to the continuity, the side cladding also gets a red streak in the same shade along with the chrome beading.

    6. Red brake calipers

    And last but not the least, this one might look like a very minuscule change, but the calipers are painted red and add a sporty appeal to the car.

    Nissan Magnite Left Front Three Quarter
