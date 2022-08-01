CarWale
    Nissan Magnite Red Edition — Top 4 interior highlights

    Authors Image

    Ninad Ambre

    12,122 Views
    Nissan India refreshed its Magnitecompact SUV in the form of a new Red Edition. While we've already explained and shown you its exterior highlights here, we shall now focus on the interior highlights.

    Nissan Magnite Front Row Seats

    1. Red accents all over

    We have seen that the exterior of the SUV gets some red accents for this special Red Edition. Similarly, the cabin also gets red embellishments on the dashboard, seats, around the centre console, and the door armrest.

    2. Ambient mood lighting

    Also, going by the name 'Red' edition and following the theme of red colour inside, the ambient colour lighting is also red. Now, since it’s app-based, a dealer confirmed that it is customisable as per the user's choice.

    Nissan Magnite Left Side View

    3. LED Scuff plates

    Nonetheless, a good departure from the red theme is an illuminated scuff plate with the 'Nissan' badging.

    4. Wireless charger

    The Nissan Magnite Red Edition buyers will benefit from a wireless charger as a standard part of the equipment on choosing this particular model.

    Nissan Magnite Left Front Three Quarter
