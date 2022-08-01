Nissan Magnite Red Edition — Top 4 interior highlights

Nissan India refreshed its Magnitecompact SUV in the form of a new Red Edition. While we've already explained and shown you its exterior highlights here, we shall now focus on the interior highlights.

1. Red accents all over

We have seen that the exterior of the SUV gets some red accents for this special Red Edition. Similarly, the cabin also gets red embellishments on the dashboard, seats, around the centre console, and the door armrest.

2. Ambient mood lighting

Also, going by the name 'Red' edition and following the theme of red colour inside, the ambient colour lighting is also red. Now, since it’s app-based, a dealer confirmed that it is customisable as per the user's choice.

3. LED Scuff plates

Nonetheless, a good departure from the red theme is an illuminated scuff plate with the 'Nissan' badging.

4. Wireless charger

The Nissan Magnite Red Edition buyers will benefit from a wireless charger as a standard part of the equipment on choosing this particular model.