Nissan Magnite Prices Hiked: Second Revision in 2 Months

Revision of up to Rs. 4,000

Prices now start at Rs. 6.14 lakh

The Nissan Magnite has been hit by yet another increment in its prices, the current being its second revision in less than two months. The prices of Nissan’s sub-four-metre SUV were previously hiked by up to Rs. 22,000 on 31 January.

This time around, the Magnite has become dearer by up to Rs. 4,000, based on the variant. Notably, the hike is applicable to all variants of the model, which is one of the two products sold by the brand in India.

The Nissan Magnite is now priced between Rs. 6.14 lakh and Rs. 11.92 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). It comes in a range of 12 colours across six variants. Further, there are two engine and three transmissions to choose from.