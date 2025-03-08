CarWale
    Nissan Magnite Prices Hiked: Second Revision in 2 Months

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Nissan Magnite Prices Hiked: Second Revision in 2 Months
    • Revision of up to Rs. 4,000
    • Prices now start at Rs. 6.14 lakh

    The Nissan Magnite has been hit by yet another increment in its prices, the current being its second revision in less than two months. The prices of Nissan’s sub-four-metre SUV were previously hiked by up to Rs. 22,000 on 31 January.

    Nissan Magnite Left Front Three Quarter

    This time around, the Magnite has become dearer by up to Rs. 4,000, based on the variant. Notably, the hike is applicable to all variants of the model, which is one of the two products sold by the brand in India.

    Exterior Right Rear Three Quarter

    The Nissan Magnite is now priced between Rs. 6.14 lakh and Rs. 11.92 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). It comes in a range of 12 colours across six variants. Further, there are two engine and three transmissions to choose from.

    Nissan Magnite
    Rs. 6.14 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Nissan Magnite Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 7.43 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 7.39 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 7.15 Lakh
    PuneRs. 7.21 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 7.60 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 6.80 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 7.40 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 7.13 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 6.99 Lakh

