    Nissan Magnite Geza Edition – Top 5 highlights

    Jay Shah

    Nissan Magnite Geza Edition – Top 5 highlights

    - Prices start at Rs. 7.39 lakh (ex-showroom)

    - Available with a 1.0-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine 

    The Nissan Magnite Geza Edition is the latest addition to the SUV’s variant lineup. It sits between the XL and XV variants. Notably, the term ‘Geza’ is related to music and theatre in Japanese. The newly launched special edition gets a new infotainment system and a host of new features. Here, we give you a lowdown on the top five highlights of the Magnite Geza edition. 

    Nine-inch infotainment unit

    Nissan Magnite Infotainment System

    First up, the eight-inch infotainment system has been swapped for a bigger nine-inch touchscreen unit. It also gets wireless support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. While we are yet to experience this system, the upsizing is definitely a welcome move. 

    Ambient lights 

    Nissan Magnite Center Console/Centre Console Storage

    Next up, the cabin of the Magnite has been equipped with ambient lights. It’s not a single-colour affair and one can change the colours with the help of a mobile application. 

    Beige upholstery

    Nissan Magnite Front Row Seats

    Until now, the Magnite was offered with a full-black interior theme with silver inserts. With the introduction of the Geza Edition, customers can now choose to have a beige interior. The light shade will be applied on the seats as well as on the dashboard and door pads. 

    JBL sound system

    Nissan Magnite Front Speakers

    Along with the new touchscreen system, Nissan has also upped the sound system on the Magnite Geza Edition. The special variant gets a JBL stereo system that replaces the standard one.

    Rear-view camera and shark fin antenna

    While the Magnite always had a rear-view camera, Nissan says that the new one has improved video quality and with it also benefits from dynamic turn guidelines. The conventional antenna has also made way for a compact shark fin antenna. 

    The Nissan Magnite Geza costs Rs. 35,000 more than the XL variant and is only offered with the 1.0-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine with a manual gearbox. Notably, this powertrain is BS6 Phase 2-compliant.

