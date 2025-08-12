CarWale
    Nissan Magnite Gets 10-Year Extended Warranty Plan

    Jay Shah

    Nissan Magnite Gets 10-Year Extended Warranty Plan

    Nissan India has launched a 10-year extended warranty plan for the New Nissan Magnite, available exclusively for the October 2024 model.

    The extended warranty is applicable for up to 10 years or two lakh kilometres, along with the standard three-year/one lakh-kilometre warranty. Additionally, there’s flexible add-on options such as 3+7, 3+4, 3+3, 3+2, and 3+1 years. The comprehensive coverage is provided for up to seven years, while the 8th, 9th, and 10th years include engine and transmission protection. The prices start at approximately Rs. 12 per day.

    The warranty covers cashless repairs at authorised Nissan service centres nationwide, with no limit on the number or value of claims. Only vehicles under the standard warranty are eligible, and the plan can be purchased at the time of buying the Magnite or before the original warranty expires. It is not available for the Magnite units sold before October 2024 that carried a two-year warranty.

    Nissan Magnite Image
    Nissan Magnite
    Rs. 6.14 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
