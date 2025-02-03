CarWale
    Nissan Magnite exports begin for global markets

    Sagar Bhanushali

    Nissan Magnite exports begin for global markets
    • Left-hand drive cars headed to Latin America
    • 10,000 units to be exported by February end

    Launched in October 2024, the Nissan Magnite facelift is now headed for multiple global left-hand drive markets as Nissan India flagged off the first shipment of close to 2,900 units of the LHD variant from Chennai, late in January.

    The LHD cars are headed to select markets in the LATAM region. The countries in the LATAM region include Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Central America, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, and Uruguay and a few more. India, as we know, is the export hub for the Magnite across the world. In February 2025, Nissan is expected to export over 7,100 units of the new Magnite to markets in the Middle East, North Africa, and select markets in LATAM & Asia Pacific region. By the end of February, the company will have exported a total of over 10,000 units of its the LHD version.

    In other news, Nissan recently revised the prices of the Magnite sold here in India. Launched at Rs. 5.99 lakh (ex-showroom), the Magnite now starts at Rs. 6.12 lakh, subject to a price hike of up to Rs 22,000 depending on the variant. Speaking of which, the compact crossover is available in six variants: Visia, Visia Plus, Accenta, N-Connecta, Tekna, and Tekna Plus.

    The Magnite is equipped with either a 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol, or a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine. Both engine options are paired with a five-speed manual gearbox. As for the automatic powertrain, the NA petrol is paired with an AMT, while the turbo petrol engine gets a CVT gearbox.

    Nissan Magnite Image
    Nissan Magnite
    Rs. 6.12 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Hyundai Tucson prices in India hiked with immediate effect

