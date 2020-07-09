Please Tell Us Your City

  • Nissan Magnite begins testing in India ahead of unveil

Nissan Magnite begins testing in India ahead of unveil

July 09, 2020, 06:02 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
Nissan Magnite begins testing in India ahead of unveil

- The Nissan Magnite will be unveiled on 16 July

- The model will rival the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and Hyundai Venue

Ahead of its debut that is scheduled to take place next week, the Nissan Magnite compact SUV has been spotted testing in India for the first time. New spy images shared on the web reveal a completely camouflaged test-mule of the model that was spotted during a public road test.

Nissan Compact SUV Left Front Three Quarter

The spy images do not reveal many details of the upcoming Nissan Magnite excluding the steel wheels and conventional roof-mounted antenna, hinting that the test-mule is a lower variant. Previous teaser images hint that the model will feature L-shaped LED DRLs, LED headlamps, large octagonal-shaped grille with chrome surround, faux skid plate and chunky wheel arches.

Nissan Compact SUV Rear view

Details regarding the interiors of the new Nissan Magnite remain unknown at the moment. The model is expected to be offered with two powertrain options including a 72bhp 1.0-litre NA petrol engine and a 95bhp 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine. Also on offer could be an AMT unit and CVT unit respectively. Upon launch in the second half of FY20-21, the Nissan compact SUV will rival the Hyundai Venue, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon, Ford EcoSport, Mahindra XUV300 and upcoming models such as the Toyota Urban Cruiser and the Renault Kiger.

  • Nissan
  • compact SUV
  • Nissan Compact SUV
  • Nissan Magnite
  • Magnite
