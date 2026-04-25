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    Nissan Magnite and Gravite Leasing and Subscription Plans Launched

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    CarWale Team

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    Nissan Magnite and Gravite Leasing and Subscription Plans Launched
    • Entire portfolio to be offered under leasing and subscription plans
    • Rentals start at Rs. 9,399 per month

    Nissan has announced a strategic partnership with Avis India to introduce leasing and subscription based mobility solutions for corporate customers. The collaboration aims to address the growing demand for flexible and asset light mobility options in the country.

    Programme Details

    Under this partnership, customers can access Nissan’s portfolio, including the Magnite and the Gravite, through structured leasing and subscription plans. These offerings are designed with tenure options of up to 60 months and a usage cap of up to 50,000km.

    Left Side View

    The plans are positioned to provide an ownership experience, with Avis India managing the complete lifecycle of the vehicle. This includes procurement, registration, maintenance, insurance, and end of term services.

    Pricing and Structure

    The subscription plans start at Rs. 9,399 per month, excluding GST, for select variants. Nissan states that the pricing structure is aimed at delivering cost efficiency and predictability, particularly for enterprise clients.

    Features and Benefits

    Right Front Three Quarter

    The partnership focuses on providing a comprehensive mobility solution rather than a traditional ownership model. Customers benefit from flexible usage plans, reduced upfront investment, and bundled services that simplify vehicle management.

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