Nissan Kicks attracts offers up to Rs 1 lakh in September 2021

Nissan India has announced special benefits on its official website of up to Rs1 lakh for the Kicks SUV. These advantages are in the form of exchange benefit, cash discount, and corporate benefit. The validity of this scheme is only till 30 September, 2021 or till the stocks are available.

The Nissan Kicks can be had in a 1.3-litre turbo petrol as well as a 1.5-litre petrol powertrain. The 1.3-litre turbo petrol version can be purchased this month with a cash discount of Rs 15,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 70,000. The turbo petrol guise is offered in four trims – XV, XV Premium, XV Premium (O), XV Premium (O) Dual Tone. While a six-speed manual gearbox is standard, only the former two can be had with a CVT unit. We have driven the Nissan Kicks Turbo and you can read our first-drive review here or watch the video below.

Meanwhile, the 1.5-litre petrol is offered with an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000 and a cash discount of Rs 10,000. This version is available in two trims – XL and XV, and comes linked to a five-speed manual gearbox.

Additionally, the carmaker is also offering a corporate discount of Rs 10,000 and an online booking bonus of Rs 5,000. It is to be noted that the online booking benefit will be passed at the time of retail in the form of cash discount. As a part of Ganesh Chaturthi offer, customers purchasing the SUV on or before 20 September, 2021 in Maharashtra, Goa, and Rajasthan regions are also entitled to a two-gram gold coin.