Nissan Kait SUV Hints at What's Coming for the Tekton

Brazil-specific Model

Tekton to Arrive by the End of FY26

Nissan Brazil has unveiled its Kait SUV as a mid-sized competitor that will fit in between the Magnite and Kicks SUV in their Latin lineup. It measures in at 4.30 metres and with a wheelbase of 2.62 metres, offering the same kind of dimensions that will come for the Tekton C-SUV. Adding into this is also a 432-litre boot space, very similar to what is expected from the Tekton.

The cabin is an all-black affair with dual digital displays, climate control, Pioneer sound system, keyless entry and go, USB-C charging ports, connected car technology, and steering-mounted audio controls. Also included in the package is an LED light package, 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, and Level-2 ADAS. The only engine on offer is an ethanol-compatible 1.6-litre petrol producing 113bhp and 112Nm with the only transmission option being a CVT, Nissan's standard fare when it comes to automatic transmissions.

Whilst the Kait as a whole is not what the Tekton will be, it does indicate what's coming for one of Nissan's most important cars since it began operations here 20 years ago. The interior layout, dimensions, boot space, and connected car tech are all indicative of what's coming to India. However, the Tekton will get bigger screens (three if we are to believe spy shots) and a muscular and boxy exterior design.

It's expected to be priced in the region of Rs. 11 lakh to Rs. 18 lakh and will also be the basis for a three-row SUV that will be launched in 2027 and also bring in hybrid power as well. The Tekton will be Nissan's answer to the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Honda Elevate, Maruti Victoris, Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder, Volkswagen Taigun, and the Skoda Kushaq.