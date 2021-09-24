CarWale
    Nissan India introduces Virtual Sales Advisor initiative

    Jay Shah

    Nissan India introduces Virtual Sales Advisor initiative

    - End-to-end informational and transactional assistance

    - Exclusive for Nissan Magnite customers

    Nissan India, in association with Eccentric Engine, has introduced new Virtual Sales Advisor program for prospective Nissan Magnite customers. The initiative is designed and developed to provide end-to-end assistance to the customers with the help of real-time interaction with the carmaker’s sales executives. 

    Under this program, Nissan customers can avail facilities such as product-related information, ownership related queries, variant suggestions, virtual test drives, financing and exchange value options as well as book the car online.

    Till now, Nissan Magnite has gathered over 60,000 bookings and more than three lakh enquiries. Out of these, almost 25 per cent of the bookings are accumulated by Nissan ‘Shop@Home’ platform. Last month, the carmaker also launched a free monsoon check-up camp for its customers across all authorised workshops. The service camp was recently extended till 30 September, 2021 and you can read more about it here.

    Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India, said, “Pandemic challenged the traditional way of customer engagement. Nissan innovated with Virtual Showroom and Virtual Test Drive during the launch of game changer Nissan Magnite. Virtual Sales Advisor is the way forward towards transparent, flexible and convenient buying experience with an expert online advisor for enriching the journey of owning a vehicle.”

