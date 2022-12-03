Nissan India accounts for a sale of 6,746 units in November 2022

- Nissan India records a Y-o-Y growth of 22 per cent

- The Magnite has received over 1 lakh bookings since its launch

Nissan Motor India sold a total of 6,746 units in November 2022. These included 2,400 units in the domestic market and 4,346 units for the export market. The company recorded a growth of 22 per cent compared to the same period last year.

Nissan India’s strong sales performance is built on the success of the Nissan Magnite, which has received over 1 lakh bookings since its launch in December 2020.The model is exported to over 15 countries, with its most recent launches being held in Nepal, Bhutan, and Bangladesh. In other news, the carmaker is also studying the feasibility of other products such as the new X-Trail, Qashqai, and Juke for the Indian market.

Speaking on the occasion, Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India, said, “Booking fulfilments have continued into November after the festive season indicating that demand is benefiting from several positive indicators, such as improvement in economic activities and confident consumer sentiments. Going ahead, stable demand from tier-I and tier-II cities is expected.”