Nissan Gravite to Debut on 17 February

Deliveries expected to begin from March

Based on the Renault Triber platform

Nissan India has confirmed that the Gravite MPV will be officially unveiled on 17 February. The model was earlier scheduled for a reveal on 21 January, but the debut was postponed to the new date.

The carmaker has already indicated that deliveries will commence from March, suggesting that the price announcement is likely to take place later this month. Ahead of the reveal, Nissan has released a teaser showcasing the exterior colour palette. The Gravite will be offered in a signature teal shade, along with white, silver, black, and grey options.

Design sketches shared earlier give a clear idea of the styling direction. The MPV features horizontally positioned LED DRLs integrated within the headlamp clusters, while the front grille gets a chrome slat and prominent Gravite lettering on the bonnet.

At the rear, the Gravite adopts a split tail-lamp design visually linked by a horizontal insert across the tailgate. The Gravite badge is positioned centrally, mirroring the treatment seen at the front and giving the MPV a distinctive identity.

Since the Gravite is based on the Renault Triber, it will use the same 1.0-litre petrol engine, paired with manual and AMT gearbox options. More details on features and variant lineup are expected to be revealed closer to launch.