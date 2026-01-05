CarWale
    Nissan Gravite to be Revealed on 21 January

    Haji Chakralwale

    Nissan India has confirmed that its all-new compact MPV, the Gravite, will be officially unveiled on 21 January 2026, marking a key milestone in the brand’s refreshed product strategy for the Indian market.

    The Nissan Gravite is a B-segment, seven-seater MPV based on the Renault Triber and built on the CMF-A platform. While the model shares its underpinnings with the Triber, Nissan has teased distinctive exterior design cues that give the Gravite a bolder stance and a more contemporary look compared with its sibling.

    Design highlights from the official teasers and our renders suggest a modern front fascia featuring a wide grille flanked by inverted L-shaped DRLs, chunky silver bumper inserts, and a sleeker rear with a connected tail-lamp design and prominent Gravite badging.

    The MPV sits on the Renault-Nissan CMF-A architecture, promising practicality for families and versatile seating. Expected features include a modular cabin layout and family-friendly equipment.

    The Gravite will play a central role in Nissan’s bid to broaden its offerings in India, complementing the Magnite and the X-Trail in the line-up. The unveiling on 21 January will precede price and full specification details, which are likely to be announced closer to the market launch, anticipated in early 2026, with showroom arrivals by March.

    Nissan Gravite
    Rs. 6.00 - 9.00 Lakh
