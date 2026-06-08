Nissan Gravite Prices Hiked in India by up to Rs. 18,400

Introductory prices come to an end

Prices now start at Rs. 5.73 lakh

Nissan launched the Gravite sub-four-metre MPV in February this year, with prices starting at Rs. 5.65 lakh (ex-showroom). The company has now hiked the prices of the model, thus bringing an end to the introductory prices announced at launch.

The Nissan Gravite has now become dearer by up to Rs. 18,400. The latter applies only to the N-Connecta CNG MT and N-Connecta petrol MT variants. Similarly, the Tekna CNG MT, Tekna LE CNG MT, Tekna petrol MT, and Tekna LE petrol MT variants command a premium of Rs. 17,000 over the outgoing price list.

Next up, the N-Connecta petrol AMT, Tekna petrol AMT, and Tekna LE petrol AMT variants have witnessed a price hike of Rs. 15,000 each. This is followed by the Acenta petrol MT and Acenta CNG MT variants, both of which have seen an upward revision of Rs. 9,400.

The Visia petrol MT and Visia CNG MT variants of the Nissan Gravite have become expensive by Rs. 8,400 each. The Gravite, underpinned by the same platform as the Renault Triber, is now priced between Rs. 5.73 lakh and Rs. 8.52 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). The Gravite will be followed by the launch of the Tekon later this year, which will rival the Tata Sierra, Hyundai Creta, Maruti Victoris, Kia Seltos, Renault Duster, and more. This will be followed by a three-row SUV, too, details of which you can read on our website