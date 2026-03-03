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    Nissan Gravite Deliveries Begin Across India

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    Aditya Nadkarni

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    Nissan Gravite Deliveries Begin Across India
    • Priced from Rs. 5.65 lakh
    • CNG version likely to launch soon

    Nissan India introduced the Gravite sub-four-metre MPV last month, with prices starting at Rs. 5.65 lakh (ex-showroom). The Renault Triber rival recently started arriving at showrooms, and now, the company has confirmed that deliveries of the model have commenced at a pan-India level.

    Exterior Left Front Three Quarter

    The Nissan Gravite, which shares its underpinnings with the Triber, is powered by a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, NA petrol engine paired with five-speed manual and AMT units. Tuned to develop 71bhp and 96Nm, it returns a claimed mileage of up to 19.6kmpl. The new Gravite MPV is offered in five colours across five variants, and you can read all about it on our website.

    Exterior Left Rear Three Quarter

    The Gravite marks a new beginning for Nissan, as the carmaker plans to introduce two new offerings in near future, including a Renault Duster-based SUV, called the Tekton, followed by its three-row derivative. While a turbo-petrol offering for the Gravite has been ruled out, a CNG version with dual tanks was showcased, with a launch expected to take place in the coming months.

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    Nissan Gravite Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 6.77 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 6.95 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 6.33 Lakh
    PuneRs. 6.63 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 6.78 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 6.33 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 6.82 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 6.56 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 6.55 Lakh

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