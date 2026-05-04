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    Nissan Gravite CNG Launched in India

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    Aditya Nadkarni

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    Nissan Gravite CNG Launched in India
    • Available as a dealer-level retrofitment kit
    • Offered as a twin-CNG cylinder setup

    Nissan India has officially introduced a CNG option for the Gravite sub-four-metre MPV. Available as a dealer-level retrofitment, the kit has been launched at an introductory price of Rs. 83,000 (over the price of the variant chosen). The twin-CNG cylinder technology makes it the first of its kind in the MPV segment.

    The Nissan Gravite CNG, which features two CNG cylinders with a capacity of 25 litres (water equivalent) each, gets a three-year/1 lakh km warranty. The system also features a fuel filling point under the fuel lid, thus offering a factory-finish integration. The kit will be available starting 4 May, 2026, in 60 cities, across 16 states, through Nissan’s authorised dealer network.

    Nissan Gravite Bootspace

    Due to the nature of the retrofitment, the Gravite CNG continues to be powered by the 1.0-litre NA petrol engine. A five-speed manual transmission is standard, while an AMT unit is available as an option, albeit only with the petrol motor.

    With the current setup, the Gravite CNG features two CNG cylinders aligned one above the other in the boot, leaving negligible bootspace. This offering though, is likely to be an intermediate arrangement. Renault is currently working on an underbody CNG tank design, and although unconfirmed, it only makes sense for this technology to trickle down to the Gravite. That said, since this technology will arrive with the debut of the new-gen Triber, the launch might still be some time away.

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    Nissan Gravite Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 6.77 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 6.95 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 6.33 Lakh
    PuneRs. 6.74 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 7.05 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 6.33 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 6.82 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 6.56 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 6.55 Lakh

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