Nissan Fairlady Z V6 With A Manual Stick: 2026 Indonesia Motor Show

Powered by a 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6

Pays homage to the iconic 1981 Fairlady 280Z

Among the many global debuts and unveilings that may or may not eventually make it to India, Nissan's stand had one car that instantly grabbed our attention. While the display included Indonesia-specific MPVs, pick-ups, and the X-Trail that debuted in India last year to a rather underwhelming response, it was the Fairlady Z that stole the spotlight.

This latest Fairlady Z pays tribute to the iconic 1981 Fairlady 280Z and marks the first time Nissan has showcased the model in Indonesia at GIIAS 2026.

Interestingly, the Fairlady name has an unusual backstory. In 1959, Nissan executive Yutaka Katayama was inspired by the Broadway musical My Fair Lady and chose the name for the brand's first sports roadster. While the rest of the world came to know the model simply as the Nissan Z, the Fairlady badge has continued in Japan for more than six decades, becoming one of the country's most iconic sports car nameplates.

Under the bonnet is a 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6 that produces 400bhp and 475Nm. It sends power to the rear wheels through either a nine-speed automatic transmission or, if you like doing things the old-school way, a proper six-speed manual gearbox.

The biggest highlight, however, isn't the power output. It is the way the Fairlady Z stays true to its roots. The retro-inspired two-door coupe styling immediately stands out, while the cabin strikes a refreshing balance between analogue and digital. Instead of chasing an all-screen layout, Nissan has retained plenty of physical controls, making the experience feel far more driver-focused than most modern sports cars.

The driver-oriented cockpit features the signature Triple Pod Cluster, a GT-R-inspired steering wheel, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and a premium Bose audio system.

Will it come to India? Realistically, no. But then again, Honda is expected to bring the Prelude as a low-volume halo model rather than a mainstream product. If Nissan ever decides to build its brand image in India with an enthusiast-focused flagship instead of chasing volumes, the Fairlady Z would make a far stronger statement than the X-Trail ever did. It may be wishful thinking for now, but this is exactly the kind of car that could get enthusiasts talking.