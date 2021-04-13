CarWale
    Next-generation Skoda Octavia reaches dealerships ahead of India launch

    Desirazu Venkat

    -Fourth-generation for the sedan 

    -Petrol power only 

    The fourth-generation Skoda Octavia has now reached dealerships indicating that the car will open for public display soon. This also means that it will be launched at the end of this month, something that Skoda has already officially confirmed. 

    This new generation Octavia gets an evolutionary design, new petrol engines, and gearboxes. The Octavia has always been known to offer good features and this one is no less. Its arsenal is expected to include a host of comfort and driver-oriented features. We have detailed the changes to the car in a separate story and you can read about that here. 

    This fourth-generation Octavia will be a rare breed among the multitude of SUVs that currently dominate that part of the market. It will, however, have a rival in the form of the Hyundai Elantra. Prices are expected to start at the Rs 15 lakh mark and go all the way past the Rs 20 lakh mark. 

