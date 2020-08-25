Next-generation Force Gurkha to be launched at the end of the year

-Showcased at Auto Expo 2020

-Second generation Gurkha

The second generation Force Gurkha will be launched at the end of the year. This was confirmed by the automaker during the announcement of the appointment of DY Works to handle the SUVs brand and experience strategy.

The second generation Gurkha was showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo at the Force Motors pavilion and features a whole host of upgrades over the current generation model. This list includes projector headlamps, LED DRLs, touchscreen infotainment system and captain seats for the second row. The external design is an evolution of the current car but is expected to be offered with a whole host of accessories and bright hues as evinced by the car showcased at the motor show.

It’s expected to be offered with the BS6 compliant Mercedes sourced 2.2-litre diesel as well as a BS6 compliant 2.6-litre diesel. Both engines get a five-speed manual with RWD as primary. The 4X4 versions get dual locking differentials and a low range transfer case.

The Gurkha range is expected to be priced in the range of Rs eight lakh to Rs 10 lakh and will be a unique offering among the range of premium hatchbacks, compact sedans as well as sub-four metre SUVs.