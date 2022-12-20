CarWale

    Next-gen Volkswagen ID3 officially teased

    Authors Image

    Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    508 Views
    Next-gen Volkswagen ID3 officially teased

    -         New design to implement customer feedback

    -         No animal-derived materials

    Volkswagen has officially teased the second generation of the ID3, which is set to go on sale next year. With the first major update for the ID3, the next-gen electric supermini will be integrating every feedback VW has received since the introduction of the ID sub-brand.

    Volkswagen Dashboard

    The next-gen ID3 will also integrate the newest software interface and provision for over-the-air updates. The new software will also get a 12-inch screen – upped over the 10-inch unit offered before – and the updated cabin layout will have a removable luggage compartment floor and a centre console with two cup holders. Also, sustainable materials will be used inside the cabin. 

    Volkswagen Dashboard

    To continue on the MEB platform, the next-gen ID3 will expand its production line to the Wolfsburg factory apart from being produced at the Zwickau and Dresden factories. No technical details are available regarding the powertrain changes and battery pack at the moment, but it's sure to surface early next year. We still don’t expect the ID3 to make its way to our shore, but Volkswagen is considering the ID4 for the Indian market.

    Volkswagen Right Rear Three Quarter
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Toyota Innova Hycross Driven: Now In Pictures
     Next 
    IOCL to set up 18 new Statiq chargers across the country

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Gallery

    • videos
    Volkswagen Passat Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon
    Volkswagen Passat Engine Performance Explained
    ByCarWale Team02 Jul 2019
    1847 Views
    27 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 7.53 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    BMW M340i

    BMW M340i

    ₹ 69.20 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    10thDEC
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    MG Hector Facelift

    MG Hector Facelift

    ₹ 25.00 - 27.00 LakhEstimated Price

    5th Jan 2023Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars

    Popular Videos

    Volkswagen Passat Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon
    Volkswagen Passat Engine Performance Explained
    ByCarWale Team02 Jul 2019
    1847 Views
    27 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Next-gen Volkswagen ID3 officially teased