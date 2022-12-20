Next-gen Volkswagen ID3 officially teased

- New design to implement customer feedback

- No animal-derived materials

Volkswagen has officially teased the second generation of the ID3, which is set to go on sale next year. With the first major update for the ID3, the next-gen electric supermini will be integrating every feedback VW has received since the introduction of the ID sub-brand.

The next-gen ID3 will also integrate the newest software interface and provision for over-the-air updates. The new software will also get a 12-inch screen – upped over the 10-inch unit offered before – and the updated cabin layout will have a removable luggage compartment floor and a centre console with two cup holders. Also, sustainable materials will be used inside the cabin.

To continue on the MEB platform, the next-gen ID3 will expand its production line to the Wolfsburg factory apart from being produced at the Zwickau and Dresden factories. No technical details are available regarding the powertrain changes and battery pack at the moment, but it's sure to surface early next year. We still don’t expect the ID3 to make its way to our shore, but Volkswagen is considering the ID4 for the Indian market.