  • Next-gen Toyota Harrier leaked ahead of global debut

Next-gen Toyota Harrier leaked ahead of global debut

April 07, 2020, 11:37 PM IST by Ajinkya Lad
30719 Views
Be the first to comment
Next-gen Toyota Harrier leaked ahead of global debut

The next-generation Toyota Harrier has been leaked online ahead of its official debut in the months to come.

For the uninitiated, the Toyota Harrier has been in production since 1997, and this will be the fourth-generation model of the mid-size SUV. With the generation update, the Harrier incorporates sleeker lines, a longer bonnet and a sloping roofline. It features LED lighting all around, while the rear gets a large LED strip that runs across the width of the tailgate.

Overall, the new Toyota Harrier comes across as a butch yet sporty SUV, with a hunkered-down stance. The new-gen Harrier will also spawn the next-gen Lexus RX. Under the hood, the new Harrier is expected to employ a 2.0-litre petrol motor, in addition to a 2.5-litre petrol hybrid unit.

