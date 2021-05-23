CarWale
    Next-gen Porsche 718 Cayman and Boxster mule spotted

    Sagar Bhanushali

    Next-gen Porsche 718 Cayman and Boxster mule spotted

    - Sales of small sports cars are declining but the 718 range will continue.  

    - Porsche is yet to decide whether it will use electric only powertrain or a conventional petrol engine for the next 718 range.  

    Porsche’s CEO Oliver Blume has confirmed that the 718 will be replaced, but the company hasn’t yet decided whether to power the new Boxster and Cayman with electric motors or an internal combustion engine.  “We have an opportunity to do it as an EV but we are still in the concept period. We haven’t decided.” 

    Meanwhile, a so-called “mule” (new tech hidden by old body) was recently snapped testing on the Nurburgring. It features a longer wheelbase and a wider track – but, according to our photographer, still houses a conventional petrol engine. Sales of affordable sports cars globally are shrinking. The SLK is dead, the TT is declining and the newest Z4 only happened because of the Toyota co-operation. Even the lovely Alpine A110 is struggling. 

    Rear View

    But according to Blume, the 718 range will continue. EV or ICE depends on whether the battery will be good enough to make a proper sports car and currently it’s not. “We need a future battery evolution. A 718 electric should be driven like a 911.” Some weeks ago Porsche announced it will have a more power-dense battery for racing, using silicon electrodes. But it’s expensive and not ready for primetime yet. Its first use could be in Porsche’s 2023 Le Mans racer. 

    Left Rear Three Quarter

    Blume says it won’t even be fitted to an electrified hypercar – a 918 successor – before the second half of this decade. Given that they don’t know yet how it will be propelled, we can assume the 718 replacement is at least two-three years away.  

    Left Side View
    Porsche 718 Image
    Porsche 718
    ₹ 85.46 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
