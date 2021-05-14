Next-gen Kia Sportage likely to be offered with hybrid and plug-in hybrid options

- New Sportage won’t simply be a shrunken version of the Sorento on the outside, instead showcasing its own design language.

- It will ride on a variation of the platform underpinning the 2021 Hyundai Tucson.

The all-new Sportage, Kia’s twin to the 2021 Hyundai Tucson, is starting to take shape. A thinly-camouflaged prototype believed to be the 2022 Sportage has been snapped testing outside the German Nurburgring ahead of its likely reveal later this year.

The 2022 Sportage will ride on a variation of the platform underpinning the 2021 Hyundai Tucson revealed last month. It’s expected to get longer, wider, and taller than the current model – which is now looking small in comparison to the latest Toyota RAV4, despite only launching in 2015.

These images show the car will have pumped-up fenders and sharper flanks than the current model, along with wheels that share plenty in common with those of the Hyundai Tucson. Korean Car Blog reports that the Sportage won’t just be a shrunken version of the seven-seat Sorento on the outside, instead showcasing its own design language. It’s expected to be offered with petrol, diesel, hybrid, and plug-in hybrid drivetrains like the Tucson.

Measuring up at 4630mm long, 1865mm wide, and 1665mm tall with a 2755mm wheelbase, the new Tucson is 15mm longer than a Toyota RAV4 with a 65mm longer wheelbase, although both are the same width. Kia’s Sportage will therefore be of similar dimensions.