CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Next-gen Kia Sportage likely to be offered with hybrid and plug-in hybrid options

    Authors Image

    Sagar Bhanushali

    464 Views
    Next-gen Kia Sportage likely to be offered with hybrid and plug-in hybrid options

    - New Sportage won’t simply be a shrunken version of the Sorento on the outside, instead showcasing its own design language. 

    - It will ride on a variation of the platform underpinning the 2021 Hyundai Tucson

    The all-new Sportage, Kia’s twin to the 2021 Hyundai Tucson, is starting to take shape. A thinly-camouflaged prototype believed to be the 2022 Sportage has been snapped testing outside the German Nurburgring ahead of its likely reveal later this year.  

    The 2022 Sportage will ride on a variation of the platform underpinning the 2021 Hyundai Tucson revealed last month. It’s expected to get longer, wider, and taller than the current model – which is now looking small in comparison to the latest Toyota RAV4, despite only launching in 2015.  

    Right Side View

    These images show the car will have pumped-up fenders and sharper flanks than the current model, along with wheels that share plenty in common with those of the Hyundai Tucson. Korean Car Blog reports that the Sportage won’t just be a shrunken version of the seven-seat Sorento on the outside, instead showcasing its own design language. It’s expected to be offered with petrol, diesel, hybrid, and plug-in hybrid drivetrains like the Tucson.  

    Measuring up at 4630mm long, 1865mm wide, and 1665mm tall with a 2755mm wheelbase, the new Tucson is 15mm longer than a Toyota RAV4 with a 65mm longer wheelbase, although both are the same width. Kia’s Sportage will therefore be of similar dimensions. 

    Right Rear Three Quarter
    Kia Seltos Image
    Kia Seltos
    ₹ 9.95 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Tata Nexon EV continues to be the bestseller in its segment in India
     Next 
    MG Motor India donates 200 sustainable beds via Credihealth to support COVID-19 affected patients

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming Cars
    Kia Seltos

    Kia Seltos

    ₹ 9.95 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    Isuzu MU-X

    Isuzu MU-X

    ₹ 33.23 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    10thMAY
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Hyundai Alcazar

    Hyundai Alcazar

    ₹ 15.00 - 18.00 LakhEstimated Price

    When to expect - May 2021 (Tentative)
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • kia-cars
    • other brands
    Kia Seltos

    Kia Seltos

    ₹ 9.95 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Kia-Cars

    Kia Seltos Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 11.51 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 12.09 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 11.13 Lakh
    Pune₹ 11.54 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 11.80 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 11.06 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 11.39 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 11.09 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 11.06 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Next-gen Kia Sportage likely to be offered with hybrid and plug-in hybrid options