CarWale
    AD

    Next-generation Renault Triber and Kiger to arrive in H2 of CY2025

    Authors Image

    Desirazu Venkat

    28,712 Views
    Next-generation Renault Triber and Kiger to arrive in H2 of CY2025
    • Will be second-generation for both vehicles
    • New premium SUV to be launched in 2026

    The next-generation Renault Triber MPV and Kiger sub-4 compact SUV will be launched in the second half of 2025. The automaker has officially announced the move, which will be followed by the launch of its premium SUV, a.k.a. the next-generation Duster, in 2026.

    Left Side View

    Next-generation Renault Kiger

    The next-generation Renault Kiger is expected to get a new face, redesigned light package and new design for the wheels. We already have some idea of the cabin thanks to the Kardian SUV and have already looked in detail at updates for the Kiger’s cabin when the former was unveiled. It’s not expected to change mechanically and will continue with the automaker’s 1.0-litre NA petrol and 1.0-litre turbo petrol. Both get AT and MT options.

    Exterior Right Side View

    Next-generation Renault Triber

    Like the next-gen Kiger, we expect the new Triber to retain its overall shape but get new design elements inside and outside. If Renault needs to up the Triber’s design quotient then taking elements from the latest Espace MPV will give the Triber an upper hand over its rivals. Renault is also expected to add more features to the Triber both in terms of usability and comfort. The automaker has been tight-lipped about giving the Triber a turbo-petrol and we hope that it will do for the next-generation car as it desperately needs more pulling power, especially with all three rows filled up.

    Exterior Left Side View

    Next-generation Renault Duster

    We had expected the next-generation Duster SUV to arrive in 2025 but now Renault has pushed it to 2026. Our bet is that the car will be unveiled towards the second half of the year with a launch in early 2026. This also means the Bigster-based three-row version will debut only next year as opposed to late 2025 which we had been expecting earlier.

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Citroen Basalt prices in India increased!

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Renault Triber Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    2024 Renault Triber AMT Review | 5 Positives & 2 Negatives
    youtube-icon
    2024 Renault Triber AMT Review | 5 Positives & 2 Negatives
    By CarWale Team17 Jun 2024
    100094 Views
    803 Likes
    Renault Triber Explained In 2 Minutes
    youtube-icon
    Renault Triber Explained In 2 Minutes
    By CarWale Team20 Jun 2019
    474812 Views
    104 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • MUVs
    • Just Launched
    • Upcoming
    Kia Carens
    Kia Carens
    Rs. 10.52 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Innova Crysta
    Toyota Innova Crysta
    Rs. 19.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
    Maruti Ertiga
    Rs. 8.69 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Innova Hycross
    Toyota Innova Hycross
    Rs. 19.94 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    MG Windsor EV
    MG Windsor EV
    Rs. 11.75 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki XL6
    Maruti XL6
    Rs. 11.61 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Rumion
    Toyota Rumion
    Rs. 10.44 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Carnival
    Kia Carnival
    Rs. 63.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All MUV Cars
    Mercedes-Benz G580 with EQ technology
    Mercedes-Benz G580 with EQ technology
    Rs. 3.00 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    9th JAN
    Toyota Camry
    Toyota Camry
    Rs. 48.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Honda Amaze
    Honda Amaze
    Rs. 8.04 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Audi Q7
    Audi Q7
    Rs. 88.70 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XEV 9e
    Mahindra XEV 9e
    Rs. 21.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra BE 6
    Mahindra BE 6
    Rs. 18.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW M5
    BMW M5
    Rs. 1.99 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz AMG C 63 S E Performance
    Mercedes-Benz AMG C 63 S E Performance
    Rs. 1.95 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    BMW New X3
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Jan 2025
    BMW New X3

    Rs. 65.00 - 70.00 LakhEstimated Price

    17th Jan 2025Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Hyundai Creta Electric
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Jan 2025
    Hyundai Creta Electric

    Rs. 22.00 - 26.00 LakhEstimated Price

    17th Jan 2025Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Tata Sierra EV
    Tata Sierra EV

    Rs. 25.00 - 30.00 LakhEstimated Price

    17th Jan 2025Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Maruti Suzuki e Vitara
    Maruti e Vitara

    Rs. 20.00 - 25.00 LakhEstimated Price

    17th Jan 2025Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    MG Cyberster
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Jan 2025
    MG Cyberster

    Rs. 60.00 - 70.00 LakhEstimated Price

    17th Jan 2025Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Tata Harrier EV
    Tata Harrier EV

    Rs. 24.00 - 28.00 LakhEstimated Price

    15th Jan 2025Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    MG M9 EV
    MG M9 EV

    Rs. 1.00 - 1.10 CroreEstimated Price

    15th Jan 2025Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    BYD SeaLion 7
    BYD SeaLion 7

    Rs. 45.00 - 55.00 LakhEstimated Price

    17th Jan 2025Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • renault-cars
    • other brands
    Renault Kwid
    Renault Kwid
    Rs. 4.70 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Renault Triber
    Renault Triber
    Rs. 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Renault Kiger
    Renault Kiger
    Rs. 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Renault-Cars

    Renault Triber Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 7.04 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 7.29 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 6.71 Lakh
    PuneRs. 7.05 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 7.23 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 6.87 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 7.16 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 6.99 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 6.90 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    2024 Renault Triber AMT Review | 5 Positives & 2 Negatives
    youtube-icon
    2024 Renault Triber AMT Review | 5 Positives & 2 Negatives
    By CarWale Team17 Jun 2024
    100094 Views
    803 Likes
    Renault Triber Explained In 2 Minutes
    youtube-icon
    Renault Triber Explained In 2 Minutes
    By CarWale Team20 Jun 2019
    474812 Views
    104 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from CarWale
    • Home
    • News
    • Next-generation Renault Triber and Kiger to arrive in H2 of CY2025