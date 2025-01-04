Next-generation Renault Triber and Kiger to arrive in H2 of CY2025

Will be second-generation for both vehicles

New premium SUV to be launched in 2026

The next-generation Renault Triber MPV and Kiger sub-4 compact SUV will be launched in the second half of 2025. The automaker has officially announced the move, which will be followed by the launch of its premium SUV, a.k.a. the next-generation Duster, in 2026.

The next-generation Renault Kiger is expected to get a new face, redesigned light package and new design for the wheels. We already have some idea of the cabin thanks to the Kardian SUV and have already looked in detail at updates for the Kiger’s cabin when the former was unveiled. It’s not expected to change mechanically and will continue with the automaker’s 1.0-litre NA petrol and 1.0-litre turbo petrol. Both get AT and MT options.

Next-generation Renault Triber

Like the next-gen Kiger, we expect the new Triber to retain its overall shape but get new design elements inside and outside. If Renault needs to up the Triber’s design quotient then taking elements from the latest Espace MPV will give the Triber an upper hand over its rivals. Renault is also expected to add more features to the Triber both in terms of usability and comfort. The automaker has been tight-lipped about giving the Triber a turbo-petrol and we hope that it will do for the next-generation car as it desperately needs more pulling power, especially with all three rows filled up.

Next-generation Renault Duster

We had expected the next-generation Duster SUV to arrive in 2025 but now Renault has pushed it to 2026. Our bet is that the car will be unveiled towards the second half of the year with a launch in early 2026. This also means the Bigster-based three-row version will debut only next year as opposed to late 2025 which we had been expecting earlier.