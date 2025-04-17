Next-generation Jeep Compass Spied ahead of Debut

Will be unveiled later this year

Expected to come to India in 2026

Spied Testing

Last year, Jeep announced that a new (aka second-generation) Compass would be available by mid-2025, first for Europe, followed by America, and then the rest of the world, which is expected to include India. Our spy sources have indicated that the car in the photos is an EV, as evinced by a blanked-out grille and the lack of a tailpipe, but that hasn’t stopped us from making some major observations in terms of its exterior design.

Biggest Visible Change

The biggest change is that it will be longer than the outgoing model. The current car’s length is 4.45 metres, with a wheelbase of 2.63 metres. We expect this one to grow by at least 100mm across both dimensions. We also expect it to become wider than the outgoing model, which will significantly improve the rear seat package. In terms of design elements, we can see new wheels and a new light package, but a very similar silhouette to the outgoing model.

India Launch

Jeep’s first official press release for this car indicated that it would go to South America before being launched for the ‘rest of the world’. Given that India is one of the major production hubs for the Compass, it should launch here in 2026, and is expected to be offered in diesel and petrol guises. When launched, it will continue to take on cars like the Volkswagen Tiguan, Skoda Kushaq, and the Tata Harrier.