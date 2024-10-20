Next-generation Citroen C5 Aircross previewed

Could arrive in India in 2026

Expected to be offered both as ICE and EV

Citroen’s big SUV for India will enter a new generation next year and that’s been previewed in the form of the C5 Aircross concept at the 2024 Paris Motor Show. Looking to be an evolution of the current model, this one appears to be even sleeker with a pronounced crossover stance which we suspect will become a little more conventional in the production-ready version.

Concept cars tend to be a little optimistic when it comes to design lines but it give an idea of what’s to come and in the case of C5 Aircross, it will get LED headlamps and DRLs, 20-inch wheels, floating roofline and split wrap-around tail lamps.

There are no pictures of the new interior but going by what we have seen in cars like the Euro-spec C3 and C4 Aircross, we know things like dual digital displays, two rows of seating, sunroof, powered front row and rear AC vents will all be part of the package.

Citroen has said that it will come with ICE, hybrid and electric powertrains as a part of the package. This is a part of Citroen’s larger plan to have diversity in propulsion for all its vehicles across its range. This is expected to come to India in 2026 and we expect it to be offered with both petrol and diesel power.