    Next-generation Audi Q7 SUV spied on test

    Authors Image

    Desirazu Venkat

    Next-generation Audi Q7 SUV spied on test
    • Will come to India when launched
    • Expected to spawn hybrid and EV versions

    A facelift for the current Audi Q7 may have just been launched in India. Still, Audi is already working on a next-generation of SUVs and that’s been spied testing in Europe ahead of a possible debut late next year. The pictures reveal the familiar Q7 shape but with a more square shape than the rounded edges of the current car.

    The biggest change we can see is that the new car will get low-set headlamps (full LED of course) with DRLs as a part of the new look. The other big noticeable change is a new design for the grille which has dropped the slatted lines of the current generation in favour of a more sporty mesh pattern appearance. In the profile, you can see the new design for the wheels and the four-box silhouette that has come to define the model since its inception. Finally, the rear gets a large connected tail lamp for that signature Audi look.

    Audi Q7 Right Side View

    There are no pictures of the cabin but based on what we have seen of the new cars, we can expect things like dual digital screens, powered front seats, multi-zone climate control, leatherette upholstery and three rows of seating. The other big change will be that in addition to petrol and diesel, Audi is also expected to introduce at least one full-hybrid and EV version of the Q7 not just globally but in India.

    Audi Q7 Left Rear Three Quarter

    This car will come to India and be locally assembled at the Aurangabad facility that Audi shares with Skoda and Volkswagen. Rivals for this car include The Mercedes-Benz GLS, BMW X7 and the Volvo XC90 all of which should enter new generations around the time this car is launched.

    Audi Q7
    Audi Q7
    Rs. 88.66 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
