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    Next-gen Tata Nexon Spotted Again: New Visuals

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    Dwij Bhandut
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    Next-gen Tata Nexon Spotted Again: New Visuals
    • Same alloy design as the Curvv
    • Changed front face, possible higher ethanol compatibility

    From what we could previously take of the upcoming Nexon, it appeared boxy. This means that the change in overall shape, coupled with a makeshift tail-lamp setup, hints at a generational upgrade rather than a typical facelift. This time around, its front end has been spotted, and there is also a loud, visible change.

    From what we can see here, the next-gen Nexon is riding on the same alloys as the Curvv. This means that the tyres could be larger, possibly 17 inches in size. With this alloy shape, the associated 17-inch tyre in the Curvv starts from the Pure X+ variant. The Creative X+ variant is where the tyre ups its size to 18 inches. Larger tyres are likely for top-of-the-line variants. Another distinct detail is a changed face, although there are no flush-fitting door handles.

    Tata Nexon Right Front Three Quarter

    Key changes could be under the hood. This means that the engine, although likely to bear no change in power figures (ICE), could be compatible with higher ethanol blends. Powertrain-wise outputs will likely be – petrol (118bhp/170Nm), turbo-CNG (99bhp/170Nm), diesel (113bhp/260Nm), and electric (143bhp/215Nm, 45kWh).

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