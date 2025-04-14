Next-gen Range Rover Velar Coming Next Year

Based on JLR’s electrified modular platform

Porsche Macan EV rival

The first medium-size all-electric Range Rover will be out in 2026, and it’s pretty likely that these pictures are of the successor of the Velar. It is said to be reinvented as a luxury electric SUV, targeting the new Porsche Macan EV.

The new vehicle will be built using JLR’s electrified modular architecture (EMA), which will power the company’s upcoming slate of EVs. It will be the first of several new electric Land Rover models to run down the firm’s revamped production line in Halewood, UK, followed soon after by EV successors to the Range Rover Evoque and the Land Rover Discovery Sport. Work to convert the factory into an EV production facility is under way and the electric Velar is expected to enter production later this year.

JLR’s plans are ambitious, but the automaker has previously been slow to embrace electrification. Its only fully electric car to date has been the Jaguar I-Pace SUV, which has struggled to make inroads against more established electric carmakers, plus the fully electric variant of the Range Rover. Meanwhile, competitors like Mercedes-Benz, BMW, and Audi have been ramping up their switch to EVs and offer a full range of plug-in model types.

Besides being produced at a new location, its successor will swap from the familiar D7 architecture onto a completely new platform called EMA. First announced in 2021, this new skateboard platform – conceived to accommodate the smaller Land Rover models – was originally set to be capable of hosting hybrid powertrains in addition to pure-electric systems, but it has now been confirmed that the Velar, Evoque and Discovery Sport successors will be electric only.