CarWale
    AD

    Next-gen Range Rover Velar Coming Next Year

    Authors Image

    Sagar Bhanushali

    23,639 Views
    Next-gen Range Rover Velar Coming Next Year
    • Based on JLR’s electrified modular platform
    • Porsche Macan EV rival

    The first medium-size all-electric Range Rover will be out in 2026, and it’s pretty likely that these pictures are of the successor of the Velar. It is said to be reinvented as a luxury electric SUV, targeting the new Porsche Macan EV.

    The new vehicle will be built using JLR’s electrified modular architecture (EMA), which will power the company’s upcoming slate of EVs. It will be the first of several new electric Land Rover models to run down the firm’s revamped production line in Halewood, UK, followed soon after by EV successors to the Range Rover Evoque and the Land Rover Discovery Sport. Work to convert the factory into an EV production facility is under way and the electric Velar is expected to enter production later this year.

    Land Rover Range Rover Velar Right Side View

    JLR’s plans are ambitious, but the automaker has previously been slow to embrace electrification. Its only fully electric car to date has been the Jaguar I-Pace SUV, which has struggled to make inroads against more established electric carmakers, plus the fully electric variant of the Range Rover. Meanwhile, competitors like Mercedes-Benz, BMW, and Audi have been ramping up their switch to EVs and offer a full range of plug-in model types.

    Besides being produced at a new location, its successor will swap from the familiar D7 architecture onto a completely new platform called EMA. First announced in 2021, this new skateboard platform – conceived to accommodate the smaller Land Rover models – was originally set to be capable of hosting hybrid powertrains in addition to pure-electric systems, but it has now been confirmed that the Velar, Evoque and Discovery Sport successors will be electric only.

    Land Rover Range Rover Velar Right Rear Three Quarter
    Land Rover Range Rover Velar Image
    Land Rover Range Rover Velar
    Rs. 87.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Follow us on
    Google News
    Follow us on Google News
     Next 
    Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line launched: Now in Pictures

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Land Rover Range Rover Velar Gallery

    Featured Cars

    • SUVs
    • Just Launched
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Creta
    Hyundai Creta
    Rs. 11.11 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV700
    Mahindra XUV700
    Rs. 13.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV 3XO
    Mahindra XUV 3XO
    Rs. 7.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Nexon
    Tata Nexon
    Rs. 8.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Rs. 13.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Skoda Kylaq
    Skoda Kylaq
    Rs. 8.25 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza
    Maruti Brezza
    Rs. 8.69 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Rs. 11.34 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Lamborghini Temerario
    Lamborghini Temerario
    Rs. 6.00 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    30th Apr
    Skoda Kodiaq
    Skoda Kodiaq
    Rs. 46.89 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    17th Apr
    Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line
    Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line
    Rs. 49.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia EV6
    Kia EV6
    Rs. 65.97 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Aston Martin Vanquish
    Aston Martin Vanquish
    Rs. 8.85 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz Maybach SL 680
    Mercedes-Benz Maybach SL 680
    Rs. 4.20 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Volvo XC90
    Volvo XC90
    Rs. 1.04 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW 3 Series LWB
    BMW 3 Series LWB
    Rs. 62.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Kia Clavis
    Launching Soon
    May 2025
    Kia Clavis

    Rs. 11.00 - 21.00 LakhEstimated Price

    8th May 2025Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    MG Cyberster
    Launching Soon
    May 2025
    MG Cyberster

    Rs. 60.00 - 70.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Tata Altroz facelift
    Launching Soon
    May 2025
    Tata Altroz facelift

    Rs. 7.00 - 11.50 LakhEstimated Price

    22nd May 2025Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Volkswagen Golf GTI
    Volkswagen Golf GTI

    Rs. 45.00 - 50.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Tata Harrier EV
    Tata Harrier EV

    Rs. 24.00 - 28.00 LakhEstimated Price

    5th Jun 2025Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Skoda Elroq
    Skoda Elroq

    Rs. 25.00 - 35.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jun 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    MG Majestor
    MG Majestor

    Rs. 40.00 - 45.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jun 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mahindra XUV 3XO EV
    Mahindra XUV 3XO EV

    Rs. 15.00 - 18.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jun 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • land rover-cars
    • other brands
    Land Rover Defender
    Land Rover Defender
    Rs. 1.05 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Land Rover Range Rover Velar
    Land Rover Range Rover Velar
    Rs. 87.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Land Rover Range Rover
    Land Rover Range Rover
    Rs. 2.40 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Land Rover-Cars

    Land Rover Range Rover Velar Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 1.05 Crore
    BangaloreRs. 1.09 Crore
    DelhiRs. 1.03 Crore
    PuneRs. 1.06 Crore
    HyderabadRs. 1.09 Crore
    AhmedabadRs. 96.52 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 1.11 Crore
    KolkataRs. 1.02 Crore
    ChandigarhRs. 99.94 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from CarWale
    • Home
    • News
    • Next-gen Range Rover Velar Coming Next Year