Next-gen Jeep Compass to be Revealed Soon

Production begins in Italy

Multiple powertrain options on offer

Following the recent teaser of the all-new Compass, Jeep has confirmed that the global reveal of the SUV will take place soon in Europe. European production of the next-generation Compass, built on the STLA Medium platform, is on track to begin this year in Melfi, Italy.

The new Jeep Compass will offer an expanded powertrain line-up including e-hybrid, e-hybrid plug-in, and fully electric options, with all-wheel drive available on select models. The teaser image which was revealed last year, shows the profile of the next-gen Compass, which at first glance appears to be longer than the current model. Also visible in the picture are squared-off wheel arches, floating roofline, and wrap-around headlamps and tail lamps.

Given that India is the right-hand drive production hub for the Compass, it is expected that Jeep India will launch the Compass locally, following the global launch. The new Compass is expected to have both petrol and diesel powertrain options and an upgraded feature list.