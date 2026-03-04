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    Next-gen Hyundai i20 Interior Spied

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    Desirazu Venkat

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    Next-gen Hyundai i20 Interior Spied
    • Could be launched in 2027
    • No mechanical changes expected

    The next-generation Hyundai i20 hatchback has been spied testing, and for the first time, its interiors have been revealed. As expected, it sports a design that debuted with the new Venue. This includes the curved single-piece display on the dashboard, new steering wheel, and the centre console. We also expect a lot of sections on the doors and seats to be similar to the Venue.

    Exterior images indicate the same overall silhouette, but with a new face, rear design, and wheels, all of which indicate a major update on the cards. While there is so much going on inside and out, we don't expect any major changes under the bonnet. Depending on the market, you get it with a range of three-cylinder GDi turbo petrol and four-cylinder NA petrol engines, both of which get automatic and manual gearbox options.

    Hyundai i20 Dashboard

    This next-gen i20 will be one of the 30 models coming to India by 2030 that Hyundai had announced during its investor day in 2025. India is one of the global production hubs for the i20 range, and it is likely to launch locally, before moving to other markets around the world.

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