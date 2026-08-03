Next-gen Chery Tiggo 8 Patented in India

Two generations of the same SUV

LiDAR sensors

Much before the JSW-Chery tie-up launches a product in India, the Chinese arm, Chery Automobile, has patented two Tiggo 8 models - an existing one and, in 2026, an updated version of the SUV. It is a seven-seater plug-in hybrid this time around.

The next-gen Tiggo 8 has not gone on sale in any international market yet. The grille sports a signature Tiggo design, but everything, right from the bumper to the side profile, has been changed. None of it matches any existing Chery model (even from its sub-brands for that matter). There are dual-tone alloys, and tyres will be likely sized at 18-19 inches.

A PHEV version of the Tiggo 8 is sold internationally, and it is powered by a 2.0-litre petrol motor paired with an EV setup, churning out a combined power figure of 352bhp/515Nm. With 90km range for the EV, claimed cumulative traversable distance is rated at around 1,000km. With features like 15.6-inch infotainment, 12-speaker audio, ambient lights, ADAS, and wireless charging, expect a starting price of around Rs. 30 lakh.