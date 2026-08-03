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    Next-gen Chery Tiggo 8 Patented in India

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    Dwij Bhandut
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    Next-gen Chery Tiggo 8 Patented in India
    • Two generations of the same SUV
    • LiDAR sensors

    Much before the JSW-Chery tie-up launches a product in India, the Chinese arm, Chery Automobile, has patented two Tiggo 8 models - an existing one and, in 2026, an updated version of the SUV. It is a seven-seater plug-in hybrid this time around.

    The next-gen Tiggo 8 has not gone on sale in any international market yet. The grille sports a signature Tiggo design, but everything, right from the bumper to the side profile, has been changed. None of it matches any existing Chery model (even from its sub-brands for that matter). There are dual-tone alloys, and tyres will be likely sized at 18-19 inches.

    A PHEV version of the Tiggo 8 is sold internationally, and it is powered by a 2.0-litre petrol motor paired with an EV setup, churning out a combined power figure of 352bhp/515Nm. With 90km range for the EV, claimed cumulative traversable distance is rated at around 1,000km. With features like 15.6-inch infotainment, 12-speaker audio, ambient lights, ADAS, and wireless charging, expect a starting price of around Rs. 30 lakh.

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