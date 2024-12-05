CarWale
    Newly launched Honda Amaze starts reaching showrooms

    Newly launched Honda Amaze starts reaching showrooms
    • Offered in three variants
    • Prices start at Rs. 7.99 lakh

    Honda Cars India announced the prices of its next-gen Amaze in the country yesterday. The updated compact sedan is being offered in three variants at a starting ex-showroom cost of Rs. 7.99 lakh. Now, post its launch, the model has already started being shipped to showrooms across the country.

    Honda Amaze Right Side View

    The updated third-gen Honda Amaze can be had in the V, VX, and ZX variants with a sole 1.2-litre NA petrol engine doing the duty. All the variants get an option of a five-speed manual and a CVT gearbox. The petrol motor is capable of producing 89bhp and 110Nm of peak torque. As for the fuel efficiency, while the manual versions are rated to deliver 18.65kmpl, the automatic variants get a claimed efficiency of 19.46kmpl.

    Customers can choose from six exterior paint hues including Platinum White Pearl, Lunar Silver Metallic, Meteoroid Grey Metallic, Golden Brown Metallic, Obsidian Blue Pearl, and Radiant Red Metallic.

    Honda Amaze Dashboard

    Coming to the features, the new Amaze is the first sedan in its class to get a Level 2 ADAS suite. Other than that, it comes loaded with a floating infotainment screen, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, wireless charger, Type-C charging port, automatic climate control, rear AC vents, lane watch camera, and six airbags.

    Honda Amaze Image
    Honda Amaze
    Rs. 8.04 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Honda Amaze Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Honda Elevate Review - Ignore it at your own risk! | CarWale
    youtube-icon
    Honda Elevate Review - Ignore it at your own risk! | CarWale
    By CarWale Team01 Aug 2023
    293539 Views
    2223 Likes

