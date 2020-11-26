New-gen Skoda Octavia facelift to be launched in India in Q2 2021

- Fourth-gen Skoda Octavia was unveiled last year

- The model will be powered by a 187bhp 2.0-litre TSI petrol engine

Skoda India is set to launch a slew of products in the Indian market next year. The company has already revealed its plans to introduce the BS6-compliant Kodiaq petrol, details of which are available here. Zac Hollis, Director of Skoda India has now revealed that the next-gen Octavia will be launched in the country in Q2 2021. The model will be followed by the market launch of the Vision IN SUV, and you can read all about it here.

Coming to the new Skoda Octavia, the fourth-generation model was unveiled last year in the international market. The India-spec model is expected to be offered exclusively with a 2.0-litre TSI petrol engine that produces 187bhp and 320Nm of torque. This motor will be paired only to a seven-speed DSG automatic unit.

Feature-wise, the 2021 Skoda Octavia is expected to receive all LED lighting, a new grille with black vertical slats, 17-inch alloy wheels, Skoda lettering on the bootlid, a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.25-inch fully digital instrument cluster, new two-spoke steering wheel, three-zone climate control, black and beige interior theme, and a shift-by-wire gearstick. The model, which has already been spotted testing in the country on multiple occasions, will rival the Honda Civic and the Hyundai Elantra.