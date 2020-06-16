New-gen Mercedes-Benz GLS to be launched in India tomorrow

- Third-gen Mercedes-Benz GLS is expected to be offered in two variants

- Powertrain options could include six-cylinder petrol and diesel engines

Mercedes-Benz is all set to launch the next generation GLS in India tomorrow. The model, which was recently teased on the company’s official website, is expected to be offered in two variants including GLS350D and the GLS450.

Powertrain options on the third-gen Mercedes-Benz GLS are likely to include six cylinder petrol and diesel engines. The former could produce 362bhp and 500Nm of torque while the latter might produce 282bhp and 600Nm of torque. Both engines will be paired to a seven-speed dual clutch automatic unit as standard.

Exterior highlights of the 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS will include multi-beam LED headlamps, two-slat grille, new alloy wheels, new LED tail lights, new front and rear bumpers and dual exhaust vents. Compared to the outgoing model, the new GLS is 77mm longer and 22mm wider, while the wheelbase has increased by 60mm.

Inside, the new-gen Mercedes-Benz GLS will come equipped with a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, MBUX system, 360-degree camera, five-zone climate control, Heads-Up Display (HUD), lumbar support and massage function for the second row as well as a rear seat entertainment package with 11.6-inch touchscreen units for the second row. Upon launch, the 2020 GLS will rival the BMW X7, Range Rover Sport, Volvo XC90 and the Porsche Cayenne.