New-gen Maruti Suzuki Swift continues testing on international soil

- Fourth-gen Maruti Swift spotted testing in Europe

- The model could arrive with a hybrid powertrain

Fresh spy shots taken on the streets of Europe give us another look at the next-generation Maruti Suzuki Swift. The images reveal a single unit of the fully camouflaged test mule, and a few design elements.

As seen in the spy images, the new Suzuki Swift, while moving from fourth to fifth gen, is likely to continue with the Heartect platform as its base. The overall silhouette of the hatchback remains similar, although there are major cosmetic changes too.

Up front, the 2023 Maruti Swift will get a completely new fascia comprising of new elements such as the grille, bumper, air dam, and headlamps. On either side, the rear handles make their way back to the door from the C-pillar where they were previously positioned. There will be new body panels all around, while the rear bumper will be heavily revised, and feature a fog light as well. The integrated spoiler too gets extensions on its sides.

Details regarding the interior of the upcoming generation of the Maruti Suzuki Swift remain unknown at the moment, although we expect a heavily updated design, if not all new. A few notable features could include a 360-degree camera, HUD, a new infotainment system, and Suzuki’s connected car technology. Under the hood, the model is expected to be powered by the 1.2-litre DualJet Dual VVT engine while a hybrid system is also likely to be on the horizon.