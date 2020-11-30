New-gen Maruti Suzuki Celerio spotted yet again

- Next-gen Maruti Suzuki Celerio images reveal new details

- The model could be launched in India next year

Maruti Suzuki recently began testing the next-gen Celerio ahead of its launch that could take place next year. A test-mule of the model has been spied during a public road test once again, revealing new details.

As seen in the new spy images, the upcoming generation of the Maruti Suzuki Celerio seems to be a top-end model in the production-ready form, evident from the black alloy wheels and fog lights, features which are usually offered only in higher variants. A few other notable elements include halogen headlamps, single-slat grille, wide air-dam, a roof-mounted conventional antenna, fender-mounted turn indicators, rear wiper, halogen tail lights, a high-mounted stop lamp, as well as a bumper-mounted number plate recess and reflectors.

While the recent spy images do not reveal the interior of the new Maruti Suzuki Celerio, previous images have hinted at an analogue speedometer with a digital, monotone MID, a new three-spoke steering wheel, 12V power outlet, rectangular AC vents on the centre console and circular AC vents on either side of the dashboard, cup holders, and what could be a touchscreen infotainment system.

To be based on the Heartect platform that underpins the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R, Baleno, and S-Presso, the 2021 Maruti Suzuki Celerio is expected to be powered by a 1.0-litre petrol engine that produces 67bhp and 90Nm of torque. Transmission options are likely to include a five-speed manual unit and an AMT unit. The company could also offer a CNG variant. Upon launch, the new Celerio will rival the Hyundai Santro, Renault Kwid, and the Tata Tiago.

Image Source